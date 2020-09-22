“The grains saw a bounce after yesterday’s steep losses,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was another round of daily flash sales for corn and beans this morning. The White House is said to forgo on a plan to have the USDA provide funding to oil refineries which are denied exemptions.”
“US Midwest two-week weather forecast suggest normal temps the rest of this week and normal to below temps the second,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Two-week rainfall will be mostly below normal. Fact USDA announced 266 mt US soybean to China and 264 mt US soybean to unknown offered support to soybean prices.”