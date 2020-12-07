Better weather in South America started the grain market on a lower foot today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We are keeping a closer eye on is lower lows and higher highs,” Sloup said. “If the markets are to break lower, that could bring additional long liquidation from the funds in the corn market.”
Strength in ag markets helped push the grain markets slightly higher today, despite the slow start, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That strength comes from demand for U.S. goods, despite pressure from South American weather and more chances for rain in that region.