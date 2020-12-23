 Skip to main content
Grains continue rise

Grains continue rise

On the last full trading day before Christmas grains continued their surges higher, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Weather concerns in South America and the worker strike in Argentina are helping support the market, while “oodles of vessels are looking to get loaded out of Argentina” if the strike continues through Christmas.

Energy markets are higher as inventories decline, Heesch said. “That suggests demand is improving,” she said.

Markets will close early on Christmas Eve and stay closed through Sunday evening for the Christmas holiday.

CropWatch Weekly Update

