Grain markets moved higher as the day progressed and equity and energy markets traded higher, rebounding from steep losses over the past several days, Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, reported.
“The grain markets were mostly lower at the open and most have managed to crawl their way back to positive territory,” she said.
“Reports of supply bottlenecks in Brazil and Argentina, both at their port facilities and with towns in their major growing areas, are providing support to the market,” the Hightower Report said. “The combination of a stronger Brazilian currency and a weaker dollar has also given the soy complex a boost as it will improve the prospects for U.S. exports.”