Grains dip on negative WASDE report

The USDA report yesterday definitely left the bulls disappointed, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Trade was expecting some big upticks in exports and cuts to the South American production estimates, but in true February report fashion, USDA chose to make minimal changes to those exports and left their South American crop estimates unchanged.
The impressive rally in grains that started last August and trended higher after the USDA December crop report could be over, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. USDA failed to give the bulls the numbers needed to push higher.
With yesterday’s WASDE report released, the market is quickly moving onto the upcoming USDA baseline projections, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. This report will be released in a couple of weeks and give a glimpse of what could be in store for the key March 31 planting projections. That report will be closely monitored since there is necessity of a large increase of bean plantings without losing corn acres.