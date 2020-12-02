The dollar is under pressure, which is typically a positive for commodities priced in U.S. dollars, although we’re not seeing that in the grain markets this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
COVID-19 cases have come off their highs, Allendale said. The peak in daily cases was 192,673 on Nov. 20. The seven-day average peak was 173,518 on Nov. 25. Monday’s additions were 152,022 with a seven day average of 159,167.
Forecasts remain consistent that some much-needed rain should fall over northern and central Brazil early next week but with dryness and building heat returning after that, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Argentina remains largely dry and hot (90s and 100s) heading into the start of pollination in the next two weeks.