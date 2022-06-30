Grains drop as outside markets stumble

People are also reading…
“Quite a day in the markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Grains were pressured form weakness in the energy and stock markets. Prices drew additional pressure from lackluster exports sales numbers and a USDA acreage and stocks report that was viewed as mostly negative.”
The weather forecast was in focus ahead of the holiday weekend. “Another July 4 holiday weekend ahead,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Short term US Midwest maps have rain in north plains and Midwest early next week with warmer temps next week. 2-5 week weather maps hint of normal Midwest rains and normal to above temps.”