Grains drop on weather, 'slowdown' in China buying

Grains drop on weather, 'slowdown' in China buying

“Quiet day in the equity markets,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Conversely, there were substantial price ranges throughout the grain markets, while livestock prices continue to climb higher. The dollar is testing key support towards the bottom of the range, and if broken, would open significant downside risk.”

“Soybeans traded lower on talk of favorable US weather and a slowdown in China buying World soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “China crush margins continue to be negative. There was talk that last week, China bought 7-17 soybean cargoes from Brazil vs 40 needed to buy every week to reach the 100 mmt import estimate.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

