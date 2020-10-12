Crop prices moved lower on harvest progress and mostly favorable weather. “The row crops were weaker on decent harvest activity over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Funds are said to be long in wheat, KC wheat, corn and soybeans. Today was a USDA holiday so there were no news flashes of goods sold to China or other destinations.”
“(Soybean) Export inspections were not released today in observance of Columbus Day,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s high price on futures contracts did not exceed Fridays, so while the market finished with sharp losses, there were no reversals posted leaving the trade with just a down day. November futures closed at its lowest level in four sessions.”