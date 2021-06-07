 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains ease back after overnight gains

Grains ease back after overnight gains

  • Updated

Corn and beans drifted lower Monday after a strong overnight session. "Like corn, beans had a strong overnight session and then spent the day drifting lower into a weak close,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Old closed lower, and the new crop was higher. The market is focused on weather, which is giving support to the new crop.”

“Nearby soybeans, corn and wheat were lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Soymeal and soyoil were also lower. New crop corn and soybeans ended higher. Slow weekly US export sales and forecast of some rains across US Midwest triggered selling in the nearby futures.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened stronger on tight supplies, decent demand, and worries of the Brazilian corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market opened higher on tight stocks, dry weather conditions, and borrowed strength from palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

"What started out to be a great start to the crop year has definitely turned out to be something much less," Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

USDA Inspections reports showed 2.049 MMT of corn shipped in week ending May 27 -- over half to China and a jump of 17.36% from last week and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA Inspections report showed 192,221 MMT of soybeans were exported during week ending May 27, a 4-week low and down 57.5% from same week in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

"Solid strength in the soyoil market from a biofuels perspective continues to push soybean prices to higher levels," Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedg…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News