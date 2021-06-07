Grains ease back after overnight gains

Corn and beans drifted lower Monday after a strong overnight session. "Like corn, beans had a strong overnight session and then spent the day drifting lower into a weak close,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Old closed lower, and the new crop was higher. The market is focused on weather, which is giving support to the new crop.”
“Nearby soybeans, corn and wheat were lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Soymeal and soyoil were also lower. New crop corn and soybeans ended higher. Slow weekly US export sales and forecast of some rains across US Midwest triggered selling in the nearby futures.”