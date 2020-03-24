Worries about ethanol demand continues to hold back the corn market, while soybeans and wheat eased a bit after another day of big gains Monday, Allendale said. Soybeans and wheat have been boosted by higher demand and “shipping issues in South America,” Allendale said.
A $2 trln stimulus package “contained too little money for states and hospitals” according to democrats, Allendale said, as the federal government looks to assist Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both parties, democrats and U.S. treasury secretary Stephen Mnuchin expressed confidence a deal would get done soon.