 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains edging up before USDA WASDE Monday

Traders are beginning to position themselves for the USDA’s release their September WASDE report on Monday at 11am CT, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

People are also reading…

Average estimates for September WASDE: corn yield 172.5 bushels per acre vs 175.4 in August, harvested acres 81.686 million, production 14.088 billion bushels, 2021/22 corn ending stocks 1.547 billion bushels vs 1.53 billion in August, 2022/23 ending stocks 1.217 billion vs 1.388 billion, Stockard said

Following the long weekend USDA has not released its weekly export sales data yet, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. Freed also said, some short covering in corn is possible today before next week’s USDA report, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded strong right out of the gate, faded a bit into just before 10 a.m., and then collapsed to close down double-digits with large…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended the day higher across the board with some support from soybean oil, meal ended the day lower, and board crush values mixed,” N…

Corn

“Corn futures gave back early gains and ended lower on the day,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “News of lower China energy im…

Wheat

“Futures caught fire today after comments from President Putin over the export deal with Ukraine, suggesting he may want to revise the current…

Soybeans

According to traders, basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals cooled on Tuesday, declining from last week…

Corn

Corn futures saw good gains overnight but fell back to near unchanged by the morning’s open. “Recession fears may be taking focus away from su…

Soybeans

The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over…

Wheat

“Today, the wheat market gave up a good portion of the ground it picked up yesterday on comments by Russian President Putin that he was taking…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News