Grains edging up before USDA WASDE Monday

Traders are beginning to position themselves for the USDA’s release their September WASDE report on Monday at 11am CT, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Average estimates for September WASDE: corn yield 172.5 bushels per acre vs 175.4 in August, harvested acres 81.686 million, production 14.088 billion bushels, 2021/22 corn ending stocks 1.547 billion bushels vs 1.53 billion in August, 2022/23 ending stocks 1.217 billion vs 1.388 billion, Stockard said
Following the long weekend USDA has not released its weekly export sales data yet, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. Freed also said, some short covering in corn is possible today before next week’s USDA report, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.