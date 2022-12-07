Grains find stability

Grain markets found some stability after a slow start to the week.
“Grains managed to bounce higher after a tough start to the week, with the soy complex continuing to lead the charge higher,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “It was an unusual day in outside markets, as crude oil, stocks and the dollar were all lower.”
“Moving forward, South American weather will be the most important variable affecting world supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Argentina remains dry; however, forecasters are suggesting the La Nina pattern currently in place will dissipate into late December and January. This likely means more moisture for both southern Brazil and northern Argentina.”