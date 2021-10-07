Grains finish slightly higher as rains come in

“The grains markets were mostly in positive territory by the close of trade today,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls (wheat) was stronger while KC and Chicago finished the day in negative territory. Mpls gained on KC and Chicago. US stock market traded higher on a US government default extension to December and optimism that employment numbers will rise.”
“Weather forecasts are predicting rain next week in the western Corn Belt, which could slow harvest there,” Total Farm Marketing said. "The eastern Corn Belt is receiving rains today… China comes back from their Golden Week holiday tomorrow – there are rumors they have been asking for US grain and ethanol prices.”