“Signals there may be a reliable vaccine to ward off the Coronavirus made a positive sweep across the energy and equity markets,”Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans gained on strength in the energy market. Wheat was on the defensive in search of some positive news that could encourage prices to move higher.”
“Tomorrow the USDA will release its monthly Supply and Demand report,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Attention will focus on yield where the current (corn) estimate of 178.4 may be somewhat too high. It seems as harvest’s war on yield results have become more variable, reflecting either too much rain in early summer or too much heat and dry weather in August.”