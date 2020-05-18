“The grain markets were mixed with the row crops garnering strength from outside markets and Chinese buying optimism,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The wheat market saw pressure from beneficial rains in the US Southern Plains, along with rains in Europe, Black Sea and Australia. Farmer engagement is basically a non-event as the focus is on field work.”
Global news supported soybeans. “Indonesia has announced an ambitious biodiesel program which helped to boost palm oil and soybean oil prices overnight,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China has been an active buyer of US beans over the past few weeks, and there were rumors circulating over the weekend that these purchases will continue, or even increase.”