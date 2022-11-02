 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains go red on Russian news

While World veggie-oil prices are higher on talk of increase demand, but a global Bird Flu outbreak could reduce demand for soy and other oils, according Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Russia’s defense ministry announced they would resume their part in the Ukraine export corridor agreement, after receiving guarantees that the corridor would not be used for military purposes against them, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

“The market focus will remain on Ukraine with hopes that exports flow freely,” The Hightower Report said this morning especially of the corn and wheat markets.

