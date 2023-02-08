People are also reading…
Grains are higher ahead of the USDA WASDE report to be released 11 a.m. today, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Tallies of exports in 2022 are also helping markets today. The U.S. exports of ag and related products hit record levels in 2022 of $200 billion with China grabbing a record 19.2% of that value, Paumen said.
The market has consolidated ahead of the USDA report, but the official Brazil corn estimate from Conab may have supported the corn market overnight. “Brazil's second corn crop was revised down due to soybean harvest delays which will drive plantings outside of the ideal window,” The Hightower Report said today.