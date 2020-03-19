It was a volatile day in the soybean market, but prices managed to surge moderately higher today. Hightower says a sharp rally in the U.S. dollar could have helped keep prices in check. That was offset by a mild gain for the Brazilian real. USDA says bean export numbers continue to run below forecasts.
On the flip side, corn prices were unable to hold on to strong mid-session highs, but still closed over a dime higher. Hightower says a rebound in energy prices helped provide a boost to the corn market.