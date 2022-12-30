Grains higher on dry Argentine weather

March soybeans traded up to the highest level since June 17 overnight, The Hightower Report said today. “Uncertainty on the weather situation for Argentina over the weekend and weakness in energy were seen as slight negatives yesterday, while a sharp break in the U.S. dollar provided some underlying support,” it said.
The Ag markets will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Trade is set to resume on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
The next USDA report is scheduled for January 12 at 11a.m. CT where they will release their final 2022 production numbers, Dec. 1 grain stocks, and their first assessment of the 2023 winter wheat seeding, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.