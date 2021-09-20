Grains hit by outside markets

“Corn futures started much softer, as a ‘risk off’ session developed overnight on growing concern with China economics,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Specifically, a large company, Evergrande, a real estate conglomerate is in financial trouble. Reports suggest the company is $300 billion in debt and is likely not to make interest payments to major banks today.”
“Outside markets had their way with the grains in today’s session,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets were down sharply on concerns regarding China property market causing a big selloff in Chinese equities and what the Federal Reserve will come out with in their two-day meeting beginning tomorrow.”