 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains hit by outside markets

Grains hit by outside markets

  • Updated

“Corn futures started much softer, as a ‘risk off’ session developed overnight on growing concern with China economics,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Specifically, a large company, Evergrande, a real estate conglomerate is in financial trouble. Reports suggest the company is $300 billion in debt and is likely not to make interest payments to major banks today.”

“Outside markets had their way with the grains in today’s session,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Equity markets were down sharply on concerns regarding China property market causing a big selloff in Chinese equities and what the Federal Reserve will come out with in their two-day meeting beginning tomorrow.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Some chatter is out there about lower test weights in early harvested corn in Illinois and Southern Minnesota, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is moving higher on follow-through from yesterday and overnight, with gains limited from bigger crop ideas and increased harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are expected to be rangebound “with a weaker tone” as harvest starts to pick up speed, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The dec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-mon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices were higher overnight as there is “uncertainty of crop size and increased demand,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Early harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Cargoes of late corn shipped in August from the Rosario export hub on the Parana River in Argentina averaged just 28,400 metric tons, the lowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are down 34 cents since last Friday’s close heading into a 3-day holiday weekend. “The contract’s 200-day moving average at $5.03…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News