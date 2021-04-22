Grains keep on moving

“Wow!” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soybeans, soymeal, soyoil, corn and wheat all traded sharply higher and like the middle of a drought market. There is no drought but could be some panic buying as US 2020/21 supplies tighten. Strong US domestic soybean crush margins continues to trigger commercial buying.”
“Talk has been circulating that China is buying more U.S. corn along with expectations for an increase, according to the USDA attaché to China, for up to 4 mln additional metric tons,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Dry weather in Brazil, a weaker U.S. dollar, a strong technical picture, and reports indicating Brazil would suspend import tariffs all aided in stronger futures prices.”