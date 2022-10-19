Quiet day for grain markets

People are also reading…
“Grain markets traded in another lackluster day with a lot of the same market information being regurgitated in the trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. dollar traded strong throughout the day which pressure the corn and wheat markets, while soybeans closed the day stronger thanks to soybean oil."
“After starting the over-night with small gains, (corn) prices traded close to double digit losses by mid-morning, but did manage to claw back after energy prices turned higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The stock market also made a reversal downward, which may have had some traders buying value in corn and selling equities.”