The most bullish week in nearly two months ended on a high note as beans again surged higher on Western Corn Belt dryness into September, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “However, South American planting will start in a few weeks and their profitability has risen dramatically over this period so they are counting their unexpected blessings by likely planting additional acres on the increased acres they already have their planting schedule,” he said.
USDA’s weekly crop progress report will be released this afternoon, Allendale said. Trade is expecting corn crop conditions to decline 2% to 62% good-to-excellent (66% average). Soybean crop conditions expected to decline 2% to 67% GTE (63% average). Hard red spring wheat is expected to be unchanged at 70% GTE (70% GTE last week).
Disappointing rainfall in the northwest Corn Belt, particularly in Iowa, has the market adding even more risk premium here this morning as supply-side bulls continue to run the show, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.