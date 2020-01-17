The grain markets continue to pull back this week “amid doubts about whether China will make the purchases from the U.S. they promised” in the recently signed Phase 1 trade deal, Allendale said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said that he expects a third round of trade aid for farmers, according to Allendale. “The Trump administration had already spent $12 billion in trade aid for farmers in 2018. Perdue added farmers should not expect a new bailout package this year, beyond the $28 billion already approved.”