 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains looking to WASDE for next direction

Grains looking to WASDE for next direction

A new supply and demand report is set for release on Thursday and is expected to give the next big sign of direction for the grain markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Brazilian production will also get an update with a CONAB release that same morning.

Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad said it is “critically important” for a U.S.-China trade deal to be extended and improved upon, according to ADM Investor Services. “Under the deal signed early in 2020 just before the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese buyers have purchased record amounts of U.S. corn, soybeans, pork and beef.”

Tech stocks and “reduced concerns of the virus impact” have U.S. stocks stronger overall, Heesch said. Those reduced worries are causing oil prices to rise as well, she said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn drew additional support from a drier weather outlook for Brazil and Argentina, along with the rally in the soy complete, according to CHS…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite the mixed and weaker wheat markets, corn futures trade stronger this morning in a relatively quiet night session, said Nick Paumen of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures closed higher and strong U.S. domestic corn basis was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services. Favorable ethanol margins and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Fund traders maintain a heavy net long in the corn market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher, ending three days of concern over the Omicron strain of the COVID virus, according to ADM Investor Services.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News