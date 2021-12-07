Grains looking to WASDE for next direction

A new supply and demand report is set for release on Thursday and is expected to give the next big sign of direction for the grain markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Brazilian production will also get an update with a CONAB release that same morning.
Former U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad said it is “critically important” for a U.S.-China trade deal to be extended and improved upon, according to ADM Investor Services. “Under the deal signed early in 2020 just before the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese buyers have purchased record amounts of U.S. corn, soybeans, pork and beef.”
Tech stocks and “reduced concerns of the virus impact” have U.S. stocks stronger overall, Heesch said. Those reduced worries are causing oil prices to rise as well, she said.