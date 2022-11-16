Grains lower after Poland missile incident

People are also reading…
World attention was altered when a Russian-made bomb landed Poland with grain prices rising in reaction, but as it appeared to be a Ukrainian defense missile, grain prices moved back lower this morning, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said.
Meanwhile, at the G20 Summit, the Russian Finance Minister said they would be in favor of extending the Black Sea corridor deal as long as more grain is sent to countries in the greatest need, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.