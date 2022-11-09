 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains lower ahead of USDA news today

Grains are slightly lower today ahead of the USDA report which is expected to make “modest revisions” to its corn and soybean crop estimates in the WASDE report today, of Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging said this morning. Ending stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat are all anticipated to increase with the biggest movement likely to in the global wheat crop estimates.

Without a bullish tilt to the USDA report today, soybean selling could get more active. “The hook reversal for January soybeans Monday plus follow-through selling yesterday helped to confirm a short-term peak may be in place,” The Hightower Report said today. The same goes for corn with the market vulnerable to long liquidation selling the Hightower report said.

