Grains lower despite outside markets higher

With very bullish outside market forces, and strength in wheat and corn, the lower close for November soybeans is disappointing to the bulls, The Hightower Report said today.
Corn harvest continues, but parts of the Upper Midwest got snow this morning, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Reuters reports that Russia could let the UN grain corridor deal expire next month if their complaints are not addressed. “Russia is not happy with the amount of Russian grain and fertilizer being exported out of Ukraine and says the deal should be equal,” Stockard said.