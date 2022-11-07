 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains lower in expected “choppy” week

Corn, soybeans, and wheat futures are trading slightly lower, but well off their lows, to start the week after seeing a higher close on Friday, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Angie Setzer of Barchart was surprised that soybeans finished the week as the gain leader. After a week of big headlines, corn finished unchanged, wheat finish 18 better, with soybeans up 63. “The week ahead is guaranteed to be loaded with geopolitical, global economic and fundamental grain news, keeping the markets exciting,” she said.

It is likely to be a choppy week, agrees Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. U.S. elections results, the USDA report on Nov.9, export and ethanol news will all weigh in, he said.

