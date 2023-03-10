Word that one U.S. bank lost $1.8 billion in selling $20 billion Treasuries when U.S. interest rates were low sent shock waves through bank stocks and the U.S. stock market. This and the threat of even higher U.S. rates also weighed on most commodity markets including grain, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging expects grains to go lower “on lack of fresh supportive news.”
She offers two reminders to end the week. Daylight Savings Time starts this weekend, so turn clocks ahead one hour on Saturday. And “the biggie for the USDA” will be the March 31 Planting Intentions for 2023-24 report.