Grain markets are lower overnight based on demand concerns as several meat plants were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Allendale reported.
But farmers can expect some financial relief. According to a Reuters report, the USDA will spend up to $15.5 billion in the initial phase of its plan to support the nation’s food supply chain against the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. The plan will include direct payments to farmers and ranchers, along with other support measures, using a portion of the $23.5 billion approved by Congress in the coronavirus stimulus bill last month along with some existing USDA funds.