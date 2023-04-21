Grain prices have dropped this morning. Soybeans reacted to the low Brazilian prizes, corn may be following lower energy prices on demand worries, and wheat is also lower on demand worries, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
People are also reading…
Historically low basis levels in Brazil help keep pressure on futures soybean prices, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
“News stories suggest that 79 mt of soybeans in the lineup at two Brazilian ports may be headed to the U.S. next week. Currently, much lower FOB prices in Brazil make such an export feasible, even with high freight costs,” Warren said.