Grains lower today waiting for news

Grains are lower this morning ahead of the Fed’s action on interest rates, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Traders are watching for South American weather news as the 6-10 day outlook for Argentina continues to be hot and dry for their growing areas, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures wonders this morning if hope fading for an end-of-year corn rally. March corn futures are back to their “pivot pocket” in the early morning trade. A failure to more up, could spur another round of long liquidation, opening the door for a retest of the recent lows $6.35, Sloup said.