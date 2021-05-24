Grains 'make up ground' despite lower closes

“After opening sharply lower last night, corn futures managed to make up some ground and close well off the lows during Mondays session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. "The weakness was especially felt in the new crop contracts, as ideal weather remains in the forecast for the upcoming week.”
“Bullish traders will argue the (soybean) market finished well off its lows today suggesting that selling interest is waning and the market now needs to focus on crop production,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekend rains were beneficial and expectations for strong planting progress along with emergence difficulties are viewed as neutral to negative for price.