Grain markets climbed higher in overnight trading, Allendale said. Corn futures jumped to a one-month peak while prices rose the last five out of six sessions. Soybean futures were also higher as crop damage expectations from last week’s storms in Iowa were increased to 14 million acres (previously 10 million acres). Wheat futures also pushed higher on dry weekend weather as well.
President Donald Trump said on Fox News this morning that China has purchased record amounts of U.S. corn and soybeans despite friction between the countries. “They can’t make it without us,” he said.
The week ended quietly after the massive turnaround surrounding the August USDA report, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. With debate over bushel loss from larger-than-expected prevent plant acres and the brutal damage associated with the worst storm to hit the Midwest in 30 years, the funds were forced to reassess their huge short position in corn and if large recent purchases by the Chinese are window dressing or a real effort to abide by the Phase 1 guidelines.