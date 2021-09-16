Grains mixed as harvest reports trickle in

“The grain and oilseed complex saw mixed trade as some traders are waiting to get more harvest news and the re-opening of the Gulf loading facilities,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Gulf terminals are slowly returning to normal, with a report of 14 vessels loading at re-opened facilities.”
“December corn closed moderately lower on the session after the early rally failed to attract new buying interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The rally pushed the market up to the highest level since August 31 before the lower close. Weakness in energy markets, a strong rally in the US dollar and a sharp selloff in the gold market were all factors to contribute to the negative tone.”