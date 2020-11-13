Grain markets are mixed after a strong USDA data led rally this week, Allendale said. With the WASDE report now behind us and U.S. harvest near complete, traders are analyzing price potential with weather, virus cases, and Chinese demand in mind.
With massive fund speculative length, bouts of profit taking will be a part of the daily trade on days when new bullish news does not surface, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. A busy and volatile week will end with the weekly export report and the entire trade still digesting just how tight world ending stocks could get without significant changes to the current production and demand landscape.
Rain in South America remains a concern. World Weather Inc. said, “Despite computer forecast models painting nice pictures of precipitation across much of Brazil and in portions of western Argentina, a very large part of South America has not seen ‘normal’ precipitation over the past six weeks.”