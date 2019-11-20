Grain markets are mixed overnight on slightly lower-than-expected harvest completion, wet weather maps in the 6-10 day outlook and renewed optimism a USMCA trade deal might be finalized soon, Allendale reported. Traders will continue to keep a close eye on these factors as producers struggle to complete this year’s harvests.
“Obviously we’re in a delicate environment as the markets are trying to discover a price that unlocks U.S. export demand while also keeping an eye out for any updates to U.S. and China trade talks,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Despite the tinderbox we have, we lack the match to ignite it.”