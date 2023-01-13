 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains mixed following bounce after USDA surprises yesterday

After a USDA report yesterday lowering 2022 corn and soybean crop, and a bounce upwards, grain markets are mixed today. Steve Freed of ADM Investors said there may have been a little bit of an overreaction to the USDA report and things may settle back in.

The corn market was higher overnight with the March contract breaking through yesterday’s high getting up to $6.75 ½ after the USDA report, but there’s mixed trade this morning after March futures found some resistance overnight, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

