Grains mixed going into weekend

Markets this morning are mixed as we head into the weekend and the world watches the Olympics begin and tensions mount in the Black Sea, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging this morning.

China/Russian leaders meeting in Beijing ahead of the Olympics. Rumors are a trade deal for wheat has been signed. The rumors are that no deal has been signed for corn. Given the Chinese corn cancellations yesterday that news would be deflating for those hoping Chinese corn biz would return, John Payne of Daniels Trading, a division of StoneX said today.

Until the weather forecast shifts to more normal weather for Argentina and southern Brazil, soybean buyers are likely to remain active on breaks, The Hightower Report said this morning.

