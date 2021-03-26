Grains mixed in as market waits for reports

Equity markets finished the week “on a high note” as inflation worries are easing back at the moment, John Willson of CHS Hedging said. That led to a mixed day in the commodity markets.
Supporting the markets are ideas that consumer spending and household income are “trending upwards” as the summer months approach, which may see entertainment and shopping markets shoot up.
In world news, the Suez Canal remains blocked by a container ship, and it’s estimated that $9 bln worth of goods will be affected, Willson said.