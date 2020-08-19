Grain markets are mixed as the back and forth over U.S. production continues, Allendale reported. After crop progress data was reported better than expected this week, traders are awaiting the results of crop tours which will give a first-hand account of the situation on the ground.
China did make a couple modest corn purchases Tuesday, but no beans were in the reports, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The five-day buying spree came to an appropriately timed in as the fallout from no weekend trade meetings will probably stop the recent run of good will purchases.
It feels like the market has turned a bit sideways short term, awaiting that analytical yield data before making the next major move, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.