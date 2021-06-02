Grains mixed on weather, conditions

“A mixed bag in the grain markets from weather worries and crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat struggles with lack of moisture and a rise in temps this week and weekend. Oil traded higher from thoughts of increased demand for the summer. Folks are said to be on the move after the past year of lockdowns from COVID.”
“Soybeans traded higher on talk of lower Brazil supplies and higher China demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soyoil continued to rally on talk of higher Asia demand. Higher US biofuel demand also supports soyoil futures. Soymeal dropped on concern of oversupply.”