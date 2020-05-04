“The grain markets were mixed with the row crops on the defensive from heightened tensions between the US and China over the Coronavirus and the wheat market garnering support from the potential crop losses in Europe and the Black Sea Region along with crop worries in the US HRW and SRW from freezing temperatures,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
Traders were worried about the impact of global tensions, along with currency trends. “Renewed tensions with China have been a wet rag on bean markets for the past few sessions, and with the US dollar up today and the Brazilian real lower, US beans don’t look attractive to China buyers at the moment,” Stewart-Peterson said.