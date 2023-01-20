Grains mixed with lack of positive news

Soybeans are trading higher today, but with the improving weather forecast in Argentina, “the market looks vulnerable to more selling pressures over the near term,” The Hightower Report said today. The improving weather forecast for Argentina is also bearish development for corn, the Report said.
Wheat is trading lower on lack of demand and increased acreage ideas for the 2023 planting season, Ami Heesch of CHS Trading said this morning.
Next week is the Chinese lunar holiday so traders don’t expect much news from them next week, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.