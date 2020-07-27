Monday was a challenging day for grain markets, despite a weaker U.S. dollar. “Mostly negative day in the grain markets, despite weakness in the US dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans and soymeal did manage to eke out a bit of green on the board from ongoing demand for US beans.”
"Corn futures traded lower on light volume,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher US corn yields and slow US export pace of offset by continued higher Dalian China corn prices… Over the next 7 days, US Midwest rains will focus on the south Midwest, Ohio valley and Delta. Midwest temps have moderated and are near normal.”