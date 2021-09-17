 Skip to main content
Grains move lower into weekend

A number of factors drove grain markets lower on Friday. “The grain and oilseed complex was lower to end the week,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fund selling, the strong U.S. dollar, improving weather, seasonal tendencies, and better than expected yields caused futures to retreat.”

Traders are watching the pace of soybean exports. “Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about the pace of US soybean exports and new sales could lower final exports, approaching US harvest weighing on basis, spreads and futures and new soyoil lows weighed on soybean futures.”

