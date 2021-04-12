Grains move lower to open week

Crop markets were lower Monday as traders reacted to the latest USDA report and some farmers looked to lock in profits for 2021. “Grain and oilseed markets sold off sharply today, as traders continued to digest last Friday’s USDA report and locked in some profits,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
Analysts are also watching China’s selling and importing patterns to what market impact they might have. “China has been aggressively selling wheat and rice from reserves and importing record feedgrain imports with some feeling this is to try to lower domestic feed cost,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.