 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains move lower to open week

Grains move lower to open week

Crop markets were lower Monday as traders reacted to the latest USDA report and some farmers looked to lock in profits for 2021. “Grain and oilseed markets sold off sharply today, as traders continued to digest last Friday’s USDA report and locked in some profits,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.

Analysts are also watching China’s selling and importing patterns to what market impact they might have. “China has been aggressively selling wheat and rice from reserves and importing record feedgrain imports with some feeling this is to try to lower domestic feed cost,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

In overnight trade “a large hedge fund decided to liquidate a large long soyoil futures position,” leading to lower closes, Total Farm Marketi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn traded significantly higher today, surprising many with the sharp rally ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedgi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Short term trends “remain stronger” after last week’s acreage data, but follow-through buying is needed to keep prices firm, Total Farm Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Analysts are watching to see what export adjustments the USDA makes in Friday’s report. “Soybean oil continues to push soybean futures higher,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans have been trading higher for three straight sessions “and are on the way to No. 4,” CHS Hedging said. Export inspections are right in…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News