“The gain markets hosted a negative day on good US planting weather and weakness in the energy sector,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Farmers are mostly disengaged in the markets as the focus becomes that of getting the new crop in the ground… Some states around the US make plans to reopen or have begun to reopen.”
Traders are watching global headlines for their impact on soybeans. “Soybean traders are still optimistic about rumors of Chinese purchases at some point of up to 10 mmt, though recent purchases have been relatively modest,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The Brazilian real continues to make new lows, which has helped to keep a lid on US soybean bounces.”